Next Monday, WhatsApp will stop working on Apple and Android phones.

From next week, a handful of smartphones will be unable to utilize the popular messaging service WhatsApp.

Apple and Android users are being urged to update their operating systems by November 1st.

The app will be disabled on phones that are not up to date, as they will no longer be able to support the software.

Whatsapp users are being warned that major changes to the messaging service are coming.

“On November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and earlier,” the app’s FAQ website stated.

“Before then, please switch to a supported device or preserve your conversation history.”

“IOS 10 or newer is required for WhatsApp for iPhone.”

“We recommend that you use the most recent version of iOS available for your phone for the best experience.”

The updates are thought to affect more than 40 phones.

From November 1st, the following devices will no longer support Whatsapp:

To update your phone, go to the general settings and download and install the update there. If you don’t mind using your phone data, it’s best to have WiFi enabled when doing so, but if it’s a large download, it could be costly.

If your phone is too old to receive software updates, you might want to consider upgrading to a newer model to keep using the Facebook-owned messaging service.