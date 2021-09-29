Next, if the government does not intervene, there will be Christmas shortages.

Next has warned the Prime Minister that unless he relaxes immigration laws over the holidays, the company’s services will suffer “some degradation.”

Britain’s “looming skills crisis,” according to Boris Johnson, is jeopardizing the holiday season, and policymakers must take a “more forceful response.”

Next predicts more profits, but warns that “seasonal labor shortages” might hurt not only its firm, but the entire economy.

“We predict that, absent any relaxation of immigration laws, we will face some degradation in our service in the run-up to Christmas,” the business warned.

“For months, the HGV issue had been foreseen and widely predicted.

“We hope that the Government would take a more determined approach to the approaching skills crisis in warehouses, restaurants, hotels, care homes, and many seasonal industries, for the sake of the greater UK economy.

“It is now critical to take a demand-driven strategy to ensuring the country has the capabilities it requires.”

The news comes after days of upheaval in England as a result of the “fuel crisis,” which saw thousands of people rush to the country’s gas stations in a panic over claims of a scarcity of tanker drivers.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson described the situation as “stabilizing” and advised motorists to fill up their tanks as usual.

He claimed the government was making measures to ensure that “all aspects of our supply chain” – not just gasoline – could “get through to Christmas and beyond.”

150 military drivers, together with another 150 drivers’ mates, were started training to run petrol tankers as part of a crisis response plan.

The first troops would be on the roads in a matter of days, according to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It can take a few days to get troops on the ground,” he said. That is what we have decided to undertake. I believe you will see soldiers driving tankers in the coming days.”