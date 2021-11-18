Next Destination, trained by Pauls Nicholls, is hoping to shine in the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

Next Destination, trained by Paul Nicholls, is hoping for a super seventh victory in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

With four-star Kauto Star and multiple scorer Silviniaco Conti, the Ditcheat handler has won the event a record six times, and this time he relies on the progressive Next Destination, who was among the last eight entrants for the Grade One feature on Merseyside.

With BetVictor and Betfred, the Malcolm Denmark-owned nine-year-old is 8-1 behind the main market leaders – Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard, who is a 6-4 favorite and quadruple winner, and William Hill’s 7-2 possibility Bristol De Mai.

Willie Mullins trained the Dubai Destination gelding to two Grade One victories over hurdles in Ireland. Following a transition to 12-time champion trainer Nicholls in the summer of 2020, he won two Grade Two Novice Chases at Newbury and Warwick.

Next Destination finished second behind Galvin in the Grade Two Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, and will be partnered by Harry Cobden in the Betfair on Saturday.

“He performed his last bit of work this morning and is in good shape,” Nicholls said of his seasonal reappearance at Haydock. On Saturday, we’re looking forward to the Betfair Chase.

“When he was with Willie, he was a Grade One winner over hurdles.” He joined us in June of last year, and we raced him for the first time in October at Wetherby, where he finished second over hurdles. He ran extremely well that day, and on his chasing debut on decent footing, he won a Grade Two novices’ chase at Newbury. After that, he won at Warwick on soft ground after Christmas before finishing second to Galvin in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. He has good form and is a forward thinker.” Nicholls believes the Betfair Chase’s rigors will suit his horse, and he is excited for the big event.

"At Cheltenham, they didn't go for a gallop, so it was a bit of a sprint from the back of the last," he continued. We could have gotten a lot more mileage out of him."