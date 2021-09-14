Next, buyers were taken aback by the bright colors of a £32 flutter sleeve dress that was described as “amazing.”

Next customers were enthralled after seeing a bright £32 outfit on the website.

Customers can expect to find all of the latest goods and stock debuts in shops, as well as online, via social media, according to high street favourite Next, which launched its massive new Church Street store in April.

Next released a photo of its multicolored flutter sleeve dress with a bardot neckline and shirred waistline on Instagram.

In Liverpool, a new Home Bargains store featuring a bakery is set to open.

The shop captioned the shot, “The outfit that is CHECKING all of our boxes!” To shop, simply tap the screen. 578536 is the number of the dress. Sandals: 974543 Bag: 574361 283512 Daydreamer 100ml Sunglasses 117007 #nextwomenswear Eau De Parfum

Instagram

The £32 outfit was a success with Next’s 2.1 million followers, receiving over 2,900 likes from delighted customers.

In the comments section underneath the post, people expressed their opinions.

“Love it,” one customer said, while another added, “So beautiful.”

“This is very pretty,” said a third.

“Love how colorful this is,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Isn’t it just a wonderful outfit?” commented a fifth, while another added, “I have it and constantly receive praises when I wear it.”

The Multi Check Flutter Sleeve Dress from Next costs £32. The outfit is available for purchase online.