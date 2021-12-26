Next, Aldi, Home Bargains, Marks and Spencer, and Sainsbury’s are among the stores that will be closed on Boxing Day.

Boxing Day discounts are traditionally popular among buyers looking for a bargain over the holiday season.

Despite the rise of online shopping, main street stores are still crowded on Boxing Day, with some people getting up early to queue outside Next and Zara stores.

Due to the fact that Christmas falls on a weekend this year, Boxing Day sales may be a little different due to the shorter Sunday trading hours. Due to the timing of Christmas, some stores will have shortened hours on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28, both of which are bank holidays.

Home Bargains, B&M, Wilko, and The Range are open and closed on Boxing Day.

While Boxing Day deals are still popular, some stores have decided to discontinue them in recent years.