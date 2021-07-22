Next, after discovering a ‘cute combination’ summer dress, customers ‘give in.’

A slogan tee, sandals, and a bright orange bag were featured in a photo posted by the business, which one consumer praised as a “lovely mix.”

Next’s Instagram page keeps shoppers up to date on what’s in stock on a regular basis, and a recent post drew people’s attention.

Next captioned a photo of the summer wardrobe suggestion, “Our mid-week SMILE reminder!”

Next’s White Textured Slogan T-shirt, which costs £18 and has the word “SMILE” across it, was included in the post. It also included a pair of £20 Next Dark Blue Jersey Denim Rum Shorts, as well as £12 Next Black Ombre Round Sunglasses, £22 Next Red Slipper Mule Sandals, and £34 Next Plaited Handle Hobo Bag.

On Instagram, the photo received over 3.5k likes and a slew of comments from Next enthusiasts.

“Love,” Ninashairsecrets simply stated.

“Cute combo,” Helloweareblink added.

“Such a wonderful look,” Lindyandcohome commented.

“You always entice me next, and I’ve caved in again,” Claire 00law added.

And there was more to come in the form of praise.

“Those shorts [red heart emoji],” Maloneskii said.

“Love this,” added Inara.loungewear.

“Love the styling here!” remarked tansfashionshoots.