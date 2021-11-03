Newspaper stories that have transformed lives and championed the finest of Merseyside are featured in Journalism Matters.

Journalism has never been more important in an age of misinformation, division, and uncertainty.

That is especially true on Merseyside, where a strong feeling of community and people banding together in the face of tragedy have always defined our region’s character.

The Washington Newsday, based in the city center, has been at the heart of Merseyside communities since 1877, supporting our accomplishments and focusing a light on what can be changed.

Today, it means reaching out to a larger audience than ever before via our website and mobile app, as well as our award-winning newspaper, specialised newsletters, and your preferred social media platform.

We’re supporting the Journalism Matters campaign, which is a week-long effort to raise awareness about the significance of reliable reporting.

We chatted with a few of The Washington Newsday’s reporters on the stories that have stuck out to them as exemplifying why journalism is so important to our communities.

‘In difficult times, our communities have banded together.’

They believe that adversity brings out the best in people, and we’ve witnessed that in Merseyside during the pandemic, writes senior writer Charlotte Hadfield.

It’s critical that we tell tales like this one, which show how communities band together to aid one another in their darkest hours.

One article I wrote about Claire Rigby, a café owner from St Helens, who went to the help of an old man when he discovered he didn’t have an oven or cooking facilities at his home.

Claire not only gave the man vital company but also filled his fridge with food to ensure he didn’t go hungry after he hadn’t seen anyone since March 2020. With the help of people across St Helens, Claire not only gave the man vital company but also filled his fridge with food to ensure he didn’t go hungry.

She was recently recognized as a Covid Hero by The Washington Newsday for her efforts, and she is an excellent example of why we do what we do every day.

‘Exposing vicious groups that profit from the pain of others’

According to public interest reporter Jonathan Humphries, it’s not always simple to represent the whole picture of many complex, long-term topics in daily news coverage.

The devastation inflicted by brutal criminal gangs operating on so-called County Lines concepts is one example.

Journalists cover police raids and court trials all the time, but these are different.