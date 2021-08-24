Newspaper readers criticized ‘disgusting’ persons peeing on a woman’s 400-year-old home.

After a woman begged people to stop peeing on her property, Washington Newsday readers expressed their “disgust.”

Gill Dennis, who lives in the Old House in Wallasey, a 400-year-old residence, claims she has been harassed by strangers urinating on her property since she moved there five years ago.

People coming home from pubs, as well as passers-by, she claims, regularly discharge themselves at her gate and on the sandstone walls of her house.

“It’s anyone who wants to pee,” Gill told The Washington Newsday.

“They will stand outside because the pavement is narrow on the main side of the house where the windows are, even if there is an LED lamppost in that area.

“If they’ve been to the pub, they’ll look for a place to pee on the way home. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened the door and they’ve just stood there doing their thing.”

People expressed their “disgust” for those discharging themselves on her house on Facebook and in the comments section of The Washington Newsday website.

“The people who are doing this have no respect,” Alison Dutton said. “How would they like it if someone used their home as a toilet?”

“That’s a lovely historic building, and the people deserve more respect,” Janet Thorning said.

“As for the flabby bladdered passers-by, they should learn to control themselves.”

“God, it looks wonderful, but they’re disgusting,” Maureen John Geraghty said.

Others recommended strategies for discouraging individuals from urinating outside her home.

“Have a hose pipe set up,” John White Hood Minde said.

“Put CCTV on to”protect your property” and threaten to reveal anybody weeing on social media,” Cheryl Marie Tomlinson stated. I’m sure it’ll be over soon! X”

“Put mirrors up along the wall, so no privacy,” Katherine McGrory suggested.

Some others recommended anti-urination paint, buckets of cold water, or sprinklers, while others advocated for additional public restrooms.

Some people shared stories of their own comparable situations.

“We had a mother jump out of her car, pull her little girl’s pants down, and start,” Lisa Crowther Farrelly said.

