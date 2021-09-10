Newsom’s wife allegedly tried to bribe Rose McGowan before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, according to Rose McGowan.

Before news of sexual assault claims against former film producer Harvey Weinstein broke in 2017, actress Rose McGowan said that California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife allegedly sought to negotiate a deal between McGowan and Weinstein’s lawyer.

McGowan, who had accused Weinstein of rape at the time the charges were made public, said she received a call from a lady she described as Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, out of the blue. During a Thursday appearance on The Rubin Report, McGowan talked about the alleged discussion with Newsom’s wife.

According to McGowan, the woman who is now the wife of California’s sitting governor approached him around six months before The New York Times published its investigative story on Weinstein to set up a meeting in Brentwood, California. Newsom, who did not become governor until the fall of 2018, was the state’s lieutenant governor at the time.

“She expressed an interest in meeting me. McGowan told Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report, “She came out to me.”

McGowan informed Rubin that she arrived at the agreed-upon meeting location but was “creeped out” and left after seeing Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

McGowan alleged that Newsom’s wife informed her that she was contacting her on behalf of David Boies, a well-known attorney whose clients included Weinstein.

McGowan told Rubin, “This woman I don’t know, some blonde lady with a last name of Newsom, calls me cold and says, ‘David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy.'”

Later in the discussion, McGowan encouraged Rubin’s listeners to vote for Larry Elder, a Republican candidate in California’s governor recall election on September 14. Newsom is running for re-election in a special election, and if a majority of people vote to recall him, he will be removed from office.

“Vote for Larry Elder. Why? “Why the f–k not?” says the narrator. McGowan explained. “What have you got to lose?” says the narrator.

Remember when you asked me, on behalf of Weinstein’s scumbag lawyer, ‘What would it take to make me happy?’ Gavin Newsom’s wife will have to explain herself. #lizard https://t.co/eOcvHY1Krg

September 9, 2021 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan)

McGowan later tweeted a link to a portion of her conversation with Rubin. This is a condensed version of the information.