Newsom claims he canceled his trip to the United Nations after a family ‘intervention’ over missing Halloween.

After his children expressed sorrow that he would miss spending Halloween with them, California Governor Gavin Newsom decided to cancel his scheduled travel to Scotland to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Newsom addressed concerns about his whereabouts during the California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday, despite his decision not to attend the conference as planned. The summit, which is organized by the non-profit California Forward, included a discussion with Newsom moderated by Lenny Mendonca, co-chair of California Forward.

The governor’s choice to stay at home rather than fly abroad for the conference was attributed to “family obligations,” according to a representative for Newsom’s office. Following his late-October decision, many speculated as to why he wasn’t attending. Some speculated that he had a negative reaction to the COVID-19 booster shot he received days before his trip was canceled, but his office told The Washington Newsday that was not the case.

