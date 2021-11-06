Newsmax Announces Vaccine Requirements the Same Day; Host Calls It a “Dictatorial Rule”

During a Thursday night show, Newsmax anchor Steve Cortes referred to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates as a “dictatorial edict.” The conservative news network issued its own edict the same day.

In a Thursday email, employees learned that Newsmax planned to enforce a COVID vaccine requirement, citing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation as the rationale.

Workers must be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022, or undergo weekly COVID testing, according to the ruling.

The email acquired by Mediaite stated, “To guarantee that we are in compliance, we request that all vaccinated staff produce a copy of their vaccination card.”

Newsmax hosts have been mostly skeptical of the rule since the Biden administration stated that organizations with 100 or more employees must compel workers to be vaccinated.

Cortes described the demands as “dictatorial rule” on Thursday.

“There is no moral or ethical imperative for anyone to be forced to get vaccinated,” Cortes stated emphatically. Mandates, he continued, constitute “crazy workplace discrimination.” On Thursday evening, the host tweeted a message pushing Republicans to do everything possible “to prohibit the dictatorial vaccine requirements” with the caption “Action! Do Not Comply.” “Covid vaccination requirements are wicked,” Cortes wrote in another tweet. Do Not Comply is a call to action. https://t.co/e7ClMLAaAL Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) (@CortesSteve) (@CortesSteve) (@CortesSteve) 5 November 2021 It’s unclear whether he intends to challenge Newsmax’s mandate, which is set to take effect in the coming weeks.

The news comes on the heels of the conservative network’s decision to fire White House journalist Emerald Robinson for making odd statements on Twitter.

Robinson, who was temporarily barred after his Monday tweets, cautioned Christians that COVID-19 vaccines contain a “luciferase” tracking device.

“Dear Christians,” Robinson said, “the immunizations contain a bioluminescent identifier known as LUCIFERASE so that you can be monitored.” “To discover how this concludes, read the last book of the New Testament.” The network issued a statement the next day condemning Robinson’s post.

“Newsmax is a major proponent of Covid 19 vaccinations, while also voicing concerns that mandates impinge on personal liberty and privacy,” said Eliot Jacobson, the network’s executive vice president and chief content officer, to Mediaite.

