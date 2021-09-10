News on Climate Change: The United States is experiencing its hottest summer since the 1936 Dust Bowl.

According to a new assessment from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States has had the warmest summer since the Dust Bowl of 1936.

According to the report, the average temperature in June, July, and August was 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the 20th-century norm. Several states, including California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, and Idaho, had their hottest summers on record, and 16 states said 2021 was among the top five hottest summers on record.

Temperatures were not below average in any of the states.

The news comes after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the average worldwide temperature reached an all-time high in July.

According to CNN, scientists reported in August that global temperatures are rising faster than previously thought, and that society’s time to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels to avoid a climate change catastrophe is running out.

Climate change has resulted in a slew of severe weather events, including heat waves and wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, as well as droughts and flooding across the country and around the world.

The study stated that “air quality remained a concern across the United States as ash and small particulates from the multiple wildfires obscured the skies.”

“First place is the worst place to be in this case,” NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad stated.

“July is usually the hottest month of the year, but July 2021 set a new record for the hottest July and month ever recorded. This new record adds to the world’s troubling and disruptive course set by climate change,” Spinrad added.

Aside from the high heat, this summer saw an average national precipitation of 9.48 inches, which was 1.16 inches above usual, according to the research. This resulted in fatal flooding, as well as billions of dollars in damage to the Gulf and East Coasts.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, August was the deadliest month for flooding in the United States since 2017, with at least 35 deaths.