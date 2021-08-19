News from Afghanistan: A bipartisan group of 55 senators has urged Vice President Joe Biden to evacuate Afghan allies.

A bipartisan group of 55 senators wrote to President Biden, requesting him to expedite the evacuation of Afghan civilians who supported the US military throughout the 20-year-long conflict, which ends on Aug. 31.

Senators Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, headed the group, which asked Biden to expedite the evacuation of Afghans qualifying for immigrant visas, as well as their families, from Afghanistan. Biden had previously stated that he would do everything possible to help Afghans who supported the US forces by granting them immigration permits.

“As the situation in Afghanistan worsens, these individuals are in greater danger from the Taliban, who have vowed vengeance. As a result, Congress gave extra powers to improve and speed up the application process while still ensuring the program’s security and integrity. We ask your administration to make these reforms as soon as possible and to evacuate our Afghan allies to safety,” the legislators stated in a letter.

“Our mission was backed up by Afghans who battled with us for a brighter future for their country at every turn. They put their lives and the lives of their families on the line to cooperate with the US. With the withdrawal of US forces and the establishment of Taliban control, the safety and security of our Afghan allies who risk their lives to assist our service members and diplomats must take precedence.”

The group also wants Biden to help those at the airport get to safety and to evacuate Afghans who are eligible for special immigration visas despite not having enough time to obtain the required documentation.

According to the Pentagon, about 7,000 individuals have been evacuated out of Kabul in the last five days. Approximately 12,000 people, including American citizens, have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the end of July, with thousands more on the way.

6,000 passengers have been fully processed by the US and are waiting to board planes, according to state department spokesperson Ned Price.

President Biden defended his withdrawal plans from Afghanistan, claiming that there was no way “to get out without mayhem erupting.”