Newlywed teen kidnapped and held hostage by an elderly woman while her son raped her.

In India, a teen girl was kidnapped and held captive for 15 days by an elderly grandmother. The mom is also accused of allowing her son to repeatedly rape the victim.

On Oct. 30, a newlywed 19-year-old girl from a village near Bhopal, central India, went missing from her house. She was recovered from a residence in Sahore, about 30 miles from her hometown, after her family filed a missing person report with the police. According to Latin Times, the horrifying instance of abduction and rape came to light after the nameless woman told her relatives about her ordeal.

On Oct. 30, an elderly neighbor and her son-in-law paid her a visit and offered her to join them on an outing, according to the child. After that, the girl was brought to a house in Sahore and kept in a locked room for 15 days. The woman’s son allegedly sexually raped her multiple times during this time, according to The Times of India.

Based on the teen’s complaint, police launched an investigation and filed a case of kidnapping and rape against the old mother, her son-in-law, and her son. Other specifics about the case have not been provided by the investigators. The suspects’ identities have not been revealed.

In another case, a teen girl was found abandoned in India last week after being held captive and raped by a guy for months. The anonymous 19-year-old was discovered unconscious on the side of the road in Nagpur, Maharashtra, central India. She informed authorities that she was purchased by a childless couple from a human trafficker who offered her a well-paying job. The pair then imprisoned the victim for almost 16 months while the husband raped her. The couple kicked her out after she gave birth to a child. Five persons, including the couple, have been charged by the police.