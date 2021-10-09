Newcastle United’s new owners ‘fell in love’ with the club during a game against Liverpool.

For Newcastle United, it’s been a long few days.

After a Saudi-backed group completed their takeover of a team that is currently second bottom in the Premier League and has yet to win this season, the club suddenly has the wealthiest owners in football.

The Toon Army is now owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), with the remaining 20% split evenly between Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers investment fund. PIF’s fortune is estimated to be worth £320 billion, dwarfing the riches available to clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Mike Ashley’s 14-year reign at St James’ Park came to an end with the controversial purchase, with the Sports Direct tycoon accused of a blatant lack of ambition and desire to convert Newcastle into anything more than a middle-of-the-pack Premier League club.

Staveley, who was instrumental in Newcastle’s £300 million takeover, had previously led a campaign to seize ownership of the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2008, spearheading a bid for the club that included Dubai International Capital (DIC). Two years before Fenway Sports Group acquired the Reds in 2010, Staveley hinted that a deal to take the club away from the American partnership had been close. Prior to Hicks and Gillett acquired the Reds in 2007, Staveley had been linked to a DIC bid.

But Liverpool would play a role in the events of recent days, with Staveley admitting to having ‘fallen madly in love’ with Newcastle after watching the Magpies draw 1-1 against the Reds in the North East on October 1, 2017, while under the stewardship of former Liverpool manager and current Everton manager Rafa Benitez.

Staveley told the Guardian, “I fell madly in love.”

“Newcastle is one-of-a-kind; it’s like a magnificent gem that need polishing at every level.”

“We looked at Liverpool and it didn’t work, but when I got home four years ago from that game, I told our friends in PIF, ‘This is the only club we can ever purchase.'”

“However, the summary comes to an end.”