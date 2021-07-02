Newcastle United has signed a kit deal with Andy Murray’s sportswear company.

Castore, a fast-growing British sportswear brand, has signed a new kit deal with a Premier League side.

Sir Andy Murray owns a portion of the company, which will now supply Newcastle United FC in a multi-year arrangement worth millions of pounds.

From the start of the new season later this year, Castore will be the club’s new on- and off-field partner, implying Mike Ashley’s ownership is coming to an end.

Castore continues to disrupt a market dominated by a handful of major companies with the arrangement with Newcastle, which follows similar agreements with Rangers FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. Saracens rugby club was also signed up last month.

Castore will offer new home, away, and training uniforms for next season, with supporters being able to purchase the same high-quality Castore shirts as the players for the first time.

The business will also take over the club’s day-to-day e-commerce operations, rebuilding the club’s online store and launching a considerably broader choice of items than was previously available to Magpies fans.

Fans are anticipated to interpret the move as as another sign that Mr Ashley is on his way out of the club.

His Sports Direct locations currently operate the stadium’s club shop, which bears the chain’s name, and sell replica shirts in-store.

Sports Direct does not carry Castore items and is unlikely to do so in the future.

For supporters who can’t make it to the game, Castore will operate a standalone store in Newcastle later this month.

“Newcastle United has a vast and profoundly passionate fan base, and we look forward to offering the Toon Army something extra to be excited about next season,” said Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore.

“We feel the cooperation heralds not only a new shirt for the upcoming season, but also a new beginning… for this legendary club,” says the statement.

“Castore has already created a reputation as an aspirational brand in a highly competitive sportswear sector, and we believe they are a terrific partner for the club,” said Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley.

