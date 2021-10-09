Newcastle already understands why Rafa Benitez would not return to Everton.

It was plain to see the rumors that would emerge nearly as soon as Newcastle United’s takeover was revealed, just as night follows day.

The long-awaited confirmation that Mike Ashley has sold the club for £300 million to a partnership made up 80% of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund arrived on Thursday evening.

There were joyous scenes at St James’ Park and, almost instantly, rumors about Steve Bruce’s future as manager of the Magpies.

With Newcastle presently sitting in the relegation zone without a win after seven Premier League matches in 2021/22, his position as the club’s manager has long been questioned by supporters.

Over the last 24 hours, speculation has raged about not only who players might be on their way to Tyneside, but also which manager might be entrusted with turning around a club that has stagnated (or worsened) in recent years.

It wasn’t long before Rafa Benitez’s name was mentioned in some reports.

He is, of course, still respected in the North East for the work he performed with Newcastle before departing in 2019, spending time in China before being named Everton manager this summer.

But those reports, as well as the immediate reaction to them, proved a few things.

To begin with, it was evident that Blues fans were not ready to believe the rumors – and their suspicions were confirmed on Friday morning when The Washington Newsday reported that the club was not expecting an approach for Benitez.

That speaks a lot about not only the work the Spaniard has done at Goodison Park so far, but also about the manner he’s conducted himself throughout his career.

Newcastle fans have a great deal of affection for their previous boss since he remained by them even when things were looking gloomy.

Many expected Benitez, who was appointed just before the club’s most recent relegation to the Championship, to choose for an early exit from St James’ Park rather than fight for promotion in the second level.

He, on the other hand. “The summary has come to an end.”