Newborn dies after his or her’skull caved in,’ possibly as a result of the use of forceps during delivery.

Following what they described as a “horror picture” delivery, a British couple is pursuing legal action after their newborn died in May.

The Liverpool Echo stated that Winter Vernon was born on May 10 at Ormskirk Hospital in Lancashire, England. The newborn, however, was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital the next day, where she died of serious skull fractures, according to physicians.

Vernon’s parents, both from Netherton, feel forceps were used in the delivery of their daughter, which contributed to her death.

Marisa Sheard, the deceased infant’s 27-year-old mother, was advised on the day of the delivery that she was still not fully dilated and that she would need an emergency Caesarean section.

On May 10, the beautician, who is originally from Formby, was given two epidurals and was unable to feel anything below the waist as she was brought into the operating theater. When she arrived in the theater, she was told she was fully dilated and could give birth naturally.

Sheard and her 35-year-old partner Michael Vernon, who was also present at the time, both claimed it was evident something wasn’t right right away.

Sheard claimed that the doctor in charge of the delivery was using “extreme force” with his forceps. Sheard was apparently dragged down the bed by the force and had to be dragged back up by the midwives.

Sheard also said that the doctor was pulling even while she wasn’t contracting. At one point, a midwife allegedly shouted at the doctor, “She is not contracting,” but he nevertheless proceeded to drag Sheard down the bed.

Winter was born after the doctor had to “perform cuts” on Sheard, but the newborn was described as “battered and bruised” and even “lifeless” in the report.

“I could see the damage as soon as the baby was born. The top of her skull had caved in completely “According to Michael, who works as a construction engineer,

“The curve of the forceps was actually indented into her skull, and there was a large cut four or five inches above her eye. That memory will stay with me for the rest of my life; I will never forget it. For me, it’s like being in a horror movie “Added he.

In the days after Winter’s death, the two were allegedly called by someone purporting to be a member of the Ormskirk Hospital staff, who voiced concerns about the way the birth was handled.

The death has been the subject of an investigation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.