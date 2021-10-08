New Zealanders Stuck Abroad Enter the Lottery and File Lawsuits to Return Home Despite Restrictions.

The Associated Press stated that New Zealand nationals stranded abroad are compelled to enter a lottery for beds in quarantine hotels and may need to file lawsuits to get home due to tight pandemic travel restrictions.

New Zealand forces all returning citizens and residents to stay in a military-run hotel for 14 days before returning home, regardless of vaccination status. Despite the right of return enshrined in New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements and international law, the strong demand for beds has kept citizens trapped.

After learning she was pregnant while residing in El Salvador, Bergen Graham filed a lawsuit to allow New Zealanders to come home. Her six petitions for an emergency quarantine space were all turned down. Last month, she was finally granted an emergency quarantine location.

“It was cruel and inhumane. Everyone’s circumstances shift, and everyone has the right to return home “Graham stated his opinion. “That right seemed to have been taken away from me. It was the strangest sensation.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Graham’s pregnancy was deemed high-risk due to her blood type, according to doctors. She applied for an emergency quarantine slot six times but was denied each time.

As Graham and her husband attempted to return home, they travelled to Los Angeles, where they queued alongside undocumented immigrants for medical attention at community clinics.

They were terrified that if their visa waiver ran out, they would be deported from the United States, or that the delays would prevent them from flying home since the pregnancy would have progressed too far. They were concerned that having the kid in the United States might result in a six-figure medical cost.

Graham was assisted by Grounded Kiwis, a London-based organization, in filing a legal action in New Zealand seeking a judicial review of her case. Within 48 hours, the administration reversed course and offered her an emergency quarantine space last month.

Graham, who is due in mid-November, said she’s relieved to be back in Auckland, but she’s still unhappy about what she went through.

Alexandra Birt, a 29-year-old New Zealand lawyer residing in London who became worried that people’s rights were being violated, is one of the founding members of Grounded Kiwis.

