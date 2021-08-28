New Zealand responds to the Covid epidemic by imposing a nationwide curfew.

The government of New Zealand has prolonged a stringent statewide lockdown as it attempts to contain the country’s first coronavirus epidemic in six months.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government expects Auckland, where the most of the cases have been discovered, to remain in full lockdown for at least another two weeks.

However, she anticipates that most other sections of the country would be able to relax restrictions gradually beginning Wednesday.

The announcement came as health officials reported 70 new cases per day, the highest number yet in the outbreak, which has now reached over 350 cases.

Ms Ardern stated that there was evidence that the lockdown was working and that the number of new cases was beginning to level down.

She went on to say that she was still committed to the policy of completely eradicating the virus.