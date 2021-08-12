New Zealand provides an update on when its borders will be opened.

New Zealand’s government announced on Thursday that it expects to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, when the coronavirus has been eradicated.

Officials also stated that second shots of the Pfizer vaccine would be delayed in order to speed up first vaccinations in order to protect more people as the Delta variant’s threat develops.

The eradication of the coronavirus in New Zealand has allowed life to return to a state of near-normalcy.

Since the pandemic began, the five-million-strong South Pacific nation has reported only 26 deaths.

This has been accomplished in part by limiting borders to non-residents and citizens.

However, many people wonder if New Zealand will be able to sustain this approach to the virus once international travel starts.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that the government intends to heed expert advice and stick to the elimination strategy.

“While the epidemic rages overseas and the virus changes and mutates, the greatest thing we can do is lock in the advances we’ve made so far while keeping our alternatives open,” she said.

Ms Ardern stated that the borders would not reopen until the end of the year, when New Zealand’s vaccine deployment would be completed.

The deployment has been slower than in most wealthy countries, but it is starting to pick up speed.

The government will begin permitting travelers to arrive on a strictly regulated basis in the first quarter of next year, according to the prime minister.

Quarantine would not be required for fully vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries, she said.

Quarantine would be required for anyone arriving from countries with a medium level of risk.

Those traveling from high-risk nations or who had not been vaccinated would be required to stay 14 days in a military-run quarantine hotel, Ms Ardern said.