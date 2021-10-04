New Zealand Lifts COVID Ban, But Admits It Won’t Be Able to Eliminate Delta Variant.

According to the Associated Press, New Zealand plans to loosen COVID-19 lockdown limitations and admits that the coronavirus threat cannot be completely eliminated.

Despite an outbreak that hasn’t been totally eradicated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country plans to ease some restrictions in Auckland.

“It’s evident that long periods of severe restrictions haven’t gotten us to zero cases in this outbreak,” Ardern said. “However, that’s fine. We didn’t have immunizations, so elimination was crucial. Now that we have it, we can start changing the way we do things.”

According to the Associated Press, New Zealand tried but failed to stop the spread of the Delta version by imposing severe lockdowns. Despite its greatest efforts, the country admitted on Monday that it will not be able to entirely eradicate the virus.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

New Zealand had taken an extraordinary zero-tolerance approach to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, enforcing severe lockdowns and intensive contact tracing.

Until recently, the 5 million-strong country’s virus-eradication plan had been astonishingly successful, with only 27 virus deaths documented.

While other countries faced rising death tolls and interrupted lives, New Zealanders returned to their businesses, schoolyards, and sports stadiums, unaffected by the outbreak.

But that all changed in August, when the highly contagious Delta form escaped from a quarantine facility after being brought into the nation from an Australian traveler.

Despite the fact that New Zealand went into the most severe kind of lockdown after only one local case was discovered, it wasn’t enough to put an end to the outbreak.

One explanation could have been that the disease spread among people who are usually skeptical of authorities, such as gang members and homeless people in transitional housing.

The outbreak has now surpassed 1,300 instances, with 29 new cases being discovered on Monday. Outside of Auckland, a few cases have been discovered.

Ardern claimed that the virus had been contained after seven weeks of lockdown restrictions in Auckland.

In comparison to most other affluent countries, New Zealand started its immunization effort slowly. After the outbreak began in August, rates skyrocketed, but have now declined dramatically.

