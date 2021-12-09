New Zealand intends to raise the age limit for purchasing cigarettes, but there will be no changes for vaping.

New Zealand is taking a significant step toward permanently banning cigarettes.

A proposed new law, which is anticipated to pass next year, will raise the minimum age to purchase cigarettes in the country every year. It also imposes a lifetime smoking restriction on individuals under the age of 14. The rule went into effect on Thursday, and the government is hoping that it will reduce smoking usage over time. By 2025, the new rule aims to reduce smoking to less than 5% of New Zealanders.

“Every day, you encounter someone who is suffering from the effects of tobacco,” Dr. Ayesha Verrall, New Zealand’s Associate Health Minister, told The Associated Press. “The most heinous ways for individuals to die. Tobacco causes shortness of breath.” Although the new law will apply to tobacco sales, there are no plans to amend the laws for vaping purchases at this time. Vaping, according to Verrall and other health professionals around the country, is a “gateway” to quitting smoking. Furthermore, they claim that tobacco use is more deadly than vaping, claiming that it is responsible for 5,000 deaths per year.

Many small business owners are concerned about how the new law would affect their operations. The Dairy and Business Owners Group represents around 5,000 convenience and corner stores in New Zealand, which are generally referred to as “dairies,” and the prohibition could have a significant impact on those businesses.

“We all want a smoke-free New Zealand,” said Sunny Kaushal, the group’s chairman. “However, this will have a significant impact on small enterprises.” “It should not be done this way because it is killing dairies, lives, and families. This isn’t the way to go.” According to Kaushal, a black market for cigarettes has already emerged as a result of the recent tobacco tax rises. He said that he believes “academics are driving this,” rather than businessmen, and that dropping smoking rates suggest that smoking in New Zealand would decline even if the new ban were repealed.

Verrall refuted this allegation, claiming that the new higher age limit will encourage smokers to ultimately give up the habit. Tobacco, she says, is a “cruel substance” that harmed her late grandmother’s health. She believes that by implementing these new safeguards, others will follow suit. This is a condensed version of the information.