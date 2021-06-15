New Zealand apologizes for raids on Pacific Islanders in the 1970s.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared that the government will formally apologize for the Dawn Raids, a notorious period in the country’s history.

During extensive home raids by authorities to discover, imprison, and deport overstayers in the mid-1970s, Pacific Islanders were targeted for deportation.

Early in the morning or late at night, the raids were common.

During a news conference to deliver the apology, Aupito William Sio, New Zealand’s minister for Pacific peoples, remembered a horrific day when police officers with German shepherd dogs arrived at his family’s home before dawn and flashed spotlights in their faces, leaving his father helpless.

At the press conference, Mr Sio became upset as he and Ms Ardern addressed the apologies.

“We felt as if we had been welcomed to come to New Zealand as a community.” “We responded to the call for laborers in the same way that we reacted to the call for troops in 1914,” Mr Sio explained.

However, he claims that when the government no longer required those workers, it turned against the Pasifika people.

People who didn’t look like white New Zealanders were informed they needed to carry identification to prove they weren’t overstayers at the time, according to Ms Ardern, and were frequently stopped in the street or even in schools or churches.

She claimed that Pacific people were frequently hauled into court in their pyjamas and without legal representation.

“Not only were they targeted, but they were targeted through a dehumanizing method and procedure that frightened individuals in their own homes,” Ms Ardern added.

She claims that when computerized immigration records were first introduced in 1977, they revealed that 40% of overstayers were British or American, two groups that were never pursued for deportation.

“The raids, and what they represented,” Ms Ardern added, “created deep wounds.”

“And, while we can’t undo our past, we can accept it and try to correct a wrong.”

div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQ (This is a brief piece.)