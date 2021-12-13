New York’s Mask Mandate Reignites for Indoor Spaces Six Months After It Was Lifted

The mask mandate in New York is reinstated for indoor settings six months after it was dropped.

Officials are enforcing the regulation as they battle an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Governor Kathy Hochul reinstated the requirement on Friday, stating that masks are necessary in all indoor public settings unless businesses or venues request proof of vaccination. Violators may face criminal and civil consequences, including a $1,000 fine.

The mandate will be in place until January 15, with local counties in charge of implementation.

According to the Associated Press, Hochul said during a public speech in New York City, “We’re entering a time of uncertainty, and we may either plateau here or our cases might spiral out of control.”

Republicans in some counties, including Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, and Rockland County Executive Ed Day, have stated that local health department resources will not be diverted to the mandate’s execution.

Hochul, on the other hand, stated on Monday that she hopes and expects the directive to be implemented by the majority of local health departments. She sought assistance from disgruntled county leaders who are demanding assistance from the state due to an increase in hospitalizations.

Hochul explained, “It’s a pretty straightforward interim action that’s driven by our need to get things under control.”

According to NBC New York, state COVID hospitalizations reached 3,600 for the first time since April 20. COVID admissions have increased by 92 percent in the last month, and daily death counts surpassed 60 for the first time in almost a year on Sunday. It dropped down to the mid-40s on Monday.

According to NBC New York, the state claims that wearing masks can cut the chance of COVID infection by 70%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City stated that the city would enforce the law in a “cooperative manner,” emphasizing the importance of educating and engaging with business owners.

At a press conference, de Blasio said, “We don’t want to penalize anybody unless there is overt opposition and unwillingness to participate, which is very, very unusual.”

Customers at the Farmhouse Tap + Tavern in Altamont, just outside of Albany, were informed that they would be wearing masks.

“This rule applies to everyone at the bar or at a table.” This is a condensed version of the information.