New York Teachers’ Request to Block School Vaccine Mandate is Denied by the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor refused a plea by a group of New York teachers to stop a COVID vaccine mandate for school teachers.

New York City began requiring COVID immunizations among school employees on Friday. The order, which was announced in August, led several teachers to answer before the deadline in order to avoid being suspended or losing their jobs.

According to ABC7 New York, Sotomayor did not provide an explanation for rejecting the teachers’ emergency injunction and did not have a full-court vote on the topic. As the justice who oversees the Second Circuit, she has the authority to handle the case on her own.

On Thursday, teachers Rachel Maniscalco, Evelyn Arancio, Diana Salomon, and Corinne Lynch filed a suit with the Supreme Court, saying that the mandate infringes their rights.

“If the August 23 Order is allowed to take effect, thousands of unvaccinated public-school employees will lose their jobs, while other municipal employees, including those who have significant contact with children, will be able to opt-out of the vaccine mandate through weekly COVID-19 testing,” the teachers wrote in their petition. “There is no foundation to compel immunizations in place of weekly testing because the number of unvaccinated is minor compared to the number of vaccinated.”

In reaction to Sotomayor’s denial of the motion, the attorneys for public school teachers, Mark Fonte and Louis Gelormino, expressed dismay in the SCOTUS ruling, claiming that the government had “gone too far” with the COVID vaccine mandates.

“Our teachers’ voices needed to be heard. Adult vaccine mandates haven’t been debated in the Supreme Court in almost a century. These unconstitutional orders will be enforced across the country until our courts decide to hear our position that the government has gone too far, they stated in a statement.

Students will be impacted by the loss of public school workers owing to suspension or potential firing over the vaccine mandate, according to Fonte and Gelormino.

“Our children’s favorite instructors will no longer be in the classroom. “Without school safety officers, our children’s safety will be jeopardized,” they stated.

The 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan overturned a temporary order on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.