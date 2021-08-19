New York Taxi Driver Discovers ‘Drunk’ Passenger Was Actually Dead

A taxi driver in New York City is said to have given a woman he thought was “drunk” a trip in the early hours of the morning this week, only to learn she was dead later.

An individual apparently hailed the unnamed taxi driver early Tuesday morning. The woman was then placed in the back of the truck, according to the New York Post. According to the newspaper, the anonymous individual informed the driver that the woman was inebriated and directed him to transport her to an address in Queens’ Flushing area.

When the taxi arrived at the destination, a buddy approached the vehicle to assist the woman. However, the companion noticed that the woman was unconscious. The woman and her buddy were subsequently taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital by the driver. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers first responded around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a representative for the New York Police Department (NYPD).

“Within the borders of the 109 Precinct, police responded to a 911 call from an assistant at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens. Officers were advised that an unidentified female in her 30s had died when they arrived. The investigation is still underway. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, according to the spokeswoman.

The event is still being investigated by the police. The medical examiner in New York City has yet to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification, according to an NYPD official.

According to the Daily Mail, the individual who put the woman in the taxi has not been identified or detained for interrogation. It’s unknown if the woman was dead when she was put in the cab or if she died in the vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

A driver with Uber delivering meals discovered the remains of a deceased man in a similar occurrence in July 2020. The driver attempted to deliver meals to the man in the afternoon in Georgia’s Forsyth County when he made the horrifying discovery.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police indicated at the time that there was no evidence of foul play in the death. The victim was a 66-year-old guy. This is a condensed version of the information.