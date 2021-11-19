New York legislators examine Andrew Cuomo’s report, claiming that his staff is not entitled to see it first.

Members of the New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee began reviewing a report on charges against former Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, claiming Cuomo’s team is not allowed to see it first.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, said the committee shouldn’t reveal its findings until all of the information has been shared with Cuomo.

The report will be issued “soon,” according to Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine. However, it is unclear when or if the Judiciary Committee will convene its first meeting. The report will be discussed by the committee on Thursday and Friday.

According to The Associated Press, the report will detail the committee’s findings into allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed aides, downplayed the toll of COVID deaths in nursing homes, used state resources unethically for a book deal, and prioritized virus testing for members of his inner circle.

In March, the New York Assembly hired Davis Pol & Wardwell LLP to handle its investigation into Cuomo’s impeachment. According to state contract records, the firm was awarded a $5.1 million contract for the inquiry.

Cuomo resigned in August, avoiding an impeachment trial, after charges that he sexually harassed at least 11 women surfaced. The charges were disputed by Cuomo.

The study found that Cuomo made the work atmosphere unpleasant, according to Republican assemblyman Mike Montesano, and substantiated charges made by a female state trooper and former Cuomo executive assistant Brittany Commisso.

Cuomo’s behavior was described as “creepy” by the trooper, who stated she was subjected to sexually suggestive statements, an unwelcome kiss, and unwanted stroking on her stomach and back from him. Cuomo touched her breasts, according to Commisso, and he apparently made sexual remarks to her.

“In the executive chamber, sexual harassment was part of the regular workplace,” Montesano claimed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In response to claims that he misappropriated state funds, Cuomo has stated that his staff volunteered their time to work on his book, similar to how legislative personnel could assist at a late-night campaign event.

Cuomo utilized state resources and workers to produce his book, according to the study, which Montesano said was a breach of the state’s public officer’s legislation.

Investigators looked at timesheets and testimony from Cuomo’s assistants, according to Montesano. He claims the report is 45 pages long and is based on 600,000 pages of documentary material as well as the legal firm’s personal interviews with 165 people. This is a condensed version of the information.