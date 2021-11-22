New York County Reintroduces the Mask Law, and COVID Vaccination Could Be Required for Indoor Dining.

After a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, mask restrictions will be reinstalled in western New York’s most populous county on Tuesday.

All people ages 2 and above must wear masks in all indoor public places in Erie County starting Tuesday. In venues like pubs and restaurants, grocery stores, hotels and banks, gyms and fitness centers, and hair salons, whether or not people are vaccinated, masks will be required to be worn.

According to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County, which includes Buffalo, has reported 456 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, which is more than four times the federal government’s criteria for defining a high transmission rate.

As of Sunday, Erie County hospitals have reported 249 COVID-19 patients, up from 168 instances on November 7, and only around 63 percent of Erie County citizens are completely vaccinated.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

In a virtual briefing on Monday, Poloncarz said, “This is one of the largest seven-day periods we’ve ever seen.”

According to Poloncarz, cases among K-12 students and employees are on the rise, with 30-39 year-olds accounting for the majority of instances. COVID-19 hospital admissions have surged by 50% in the last two weeks, according to him.

However, percentages are lower in the county’s southern and eastern regions, with 38.4 percent in the 14034 ZIP code, which encompasses Collins in southern Erie County.

From Long Island to Niagara County in western New York, the vast majority of the state’s 62 counties are witnessing significant increases in new COVID-19 positives.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise across most of the state, from Saratoga to Erie County.

The county’s reintroduction of the mask requirement comes after Governor Kathy Hochul’s warning last week that a prolonged rise in COVID-19 rates could necessitate stricter viral procedures in high-risk areas for New Yorkers.

However, the governor hasn’t specified any precise protocols that she would reinstate, such as where or when they’d go into effect.

Under a statewide mandate that has survived judicial challenges, health care employees in New York had until Monday to acquire their first immunization dosage.

According to state data, about 95% of health-care professionals have finished their immunization series as of November 17.