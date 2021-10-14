New York cop named “Cop of the Month” is busted in a prostitution sting operation.

After allegedly transporting prostitutes to meet clients in exchange for monetary payoffs, two former New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were captured in a sting operation.

According to a police disciplinary procedure report, NYPD officers Thomas Diorio and Michael Sardone, who worked for the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park, Queens, were busted earlier this year by two undercover detectives posing as sex workers.

Sardone, who was named “Cop of the Month” for the precinct in 2015, has retired. According to the New York Daily News, Diorio, a 20-year police officer, filed his retirement paperwork in July. Diorio was fired a week after failing to appear for an NYPD department trial on August 9.

The NYPD was asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

“[Diorio] abused the public trust with his flagrant contempt for the law that he is supposed to enforce,” the police report stated. “Respondent is no longer suitable to be a member of our department, based on his recent history of criminal behavior.” Diorio has no prior disciplinary records and was routinely recognized for his achievements. According to the Daily News, he got three medals during his stint on the force and was rated “outstanding” in 2020.

According to the article, in April, undercover cops posing as prostitutes called Sardone to see if he would be interested in delivering them to clients because their regular driver was unavailable.

“You should know that we’re not street girls. We’re like a high-end, high-end, high-end, high-end, high “At the time, one of the undercover cops informed Sardone. On April 9, Sardone and Diorio were recorded on video and audio surveillance making a $4,000 agreement to drive three prostitutes from a Queens diner to a Manhattan hotel.

According to the complaint, the client, an undercover cop, gave $100 to Diorio and Sardone, who waited for the women to drive them back to the Queens cafe.

Both cops returned to the same location on April 23, for which they were paid $2,000, again on May 14.

Diorio was involved in persuading one of his clients, who was also an undercover cop, to pay the woman who pretended in front of the two.