New York City’s plans to eliminate the gifted and talented program for children have sparked outrage.

New York City intends to eliminate the gifted and talented program in public schools and replace it with the Brilliant NYC Blueprint, which will be implemented in December.

According to city sources familiar with the situation, kindergarten pupils entering schools next autumn will not have the program, which will be phased out over time. Those who are already enrolled in those classes will be able to complete the program, but they will be the last to graduate.

Starting in kindergarten, the new program will be adopted in all elementary schools. According to city authorities, this plan will serve 26 times more pupils than the existing gifted and talented program, which admits 2,500 kindergarteners.

Students will continue to be in normal classrooms in third grade, but they will be tested by subject area to see if they require individualized accelerated teaching.

This year, the city wants to train all 4,000 kindergarten teachers to teach accelerated learning, as well as hire more teachers who have been trained to use this method of instruction, in which pupils use sophisticated abilities such as robotics and coding to solve real-world problems.

According to officials, the number of schools participating in the accelerated learning program will be increased from 80 to all 800 elementary schools in the city.

“The days of assessing four-year-olds solely on the basis of a single exam are gone. Instead of a select few, tens of thousands of students will receive expedited education through Brilliant NYC “Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated as much in a statement provided with The Washington Newsday by municipal officials. “Every child in New York City deserves the opportunity to fulfill their full potential, and this new, equal approach allows them to do so.” The mayor’s office was contacted for additional comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

This is a purely political gimmick with no substance. There is no plan. He wants teachers to teach a 4+ grade-level gap in 32+-student courses. I pity the children who will be left behind, as well as the teachers who will be expected to handle everything with minimal training. The system had to be overhauled.

