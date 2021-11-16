New York City’s New Year’s Eve will be ‘full strength,’ requiring vaccinations, testing, and masks.

In 2022, the traditional New Year’s Eve event in New York City will return.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared at a virtual press conference on Tuesday that the festivities will resume at “full intensity.”

“We are pleased to announce that the beautiful celebration in Times Square, including the ball drop and everything else, is returning,” stated de Blasio. “It’s going to be incredible,” says the narrator. Last year’s 2021 event was mostly streamed online. According to the New York Post, only a few hundred individuals attended in person, marking the first time since 1907 that the event drew such a small turnout.

Those who do attend this year’s event must provide proof of vaccination and photo identification, or give a negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask. Children under the age of five must also be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.

The Times Square Alliance’s Tom Harris stated, “Our goal is to create a safe event for our cast, crew, and the fans.” At the press conference, De Blasio also stated that they “will have some clear, wise guidelines to keep everyone safe.” “We want this city to have a fantastic New Year’s Eve party.” On Monday, de Blasio remarked, “This city has been through so much.” “This has been a valiant city in the face of COVID.” We’ve reached a fork in the road. We have a lot to be thankful for. On New Year’s Eve, there will be a spectacular event in Times Square.” Some folks, though, are still unwilling to return. “I believe it’s a wonderful idea to attract people to come back,” Brooklyn resident Matthew McAllister told CBS New York when asked if he would go to see the ball drop. The theater district on Broadway has reopened. But I’m not one of them… Personally, I’m still not looking forward to doing it.” Others are looking forward to the celebrations. Mamadou Diob, a street vendor in Times Square for 20 years, told ABC7 that he “can’t wait” to sell souvenirs in 2022.

More information will be released in the following weeks, but the news of a full-fledged New Year’s Eve celebration signifies a return to normalcy in the meantime.

“Join the crowd, join the celebration, and be a part of a historic moment as New York City continues to demonstrate.” This is a condensed version of the information.