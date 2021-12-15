New York City’s first female police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, intends to crack down on gun crimes.

Keechant Sewell, the current head of detectives for Nassau County, New York, has been named the next New York City police commissioner, and will be the first woman to hold the job when she takes office in the new year.

The city’s mayor-elect, Eric Adams, said on Wednesday that he had picked her for the post, and the two appeared together at a news conference in Queens.

Both Sewell and Adams will start their new jobs on January 1st. Dermot Shea, who is retiring, will be replaced by Sewell, 49.

As commissioner, Sewell said she will be “laser-focused on violent crime,” with a particular focus on gun violence, which has been on the rise not just in the city but across the country.

“We are at a critical juncture in New York,” Sewell said at the press conference, “as our city grapples with the twin challenges of public safety and police accountability.” “They aren’t mutually exclusive,” says the author. Sewell, who is only the third Black commissioner in New York City’s history, has stated that she intends to work on diversifying the NYPD.

“I bring a fresh perspective, devoted to ensuring that the department reflects the community it serves and making the decision, like Mayor-elect Adams, to promote women and people of color to top roles,” she added.

“She’s the lady for the job,” Adams, a former New York police captain, proclaimed at the news conference alongside Sewell.

“She carried a sledgehammer throughout her career, smashing every glass ceiling that was erected in her path,” Adams remarked. “Today in New York City, she has crashed and destroyed the final one we require.” On the campaign trail, Adams stated that he would appoint a woman as commissioner. Former Seattle Chief Carmen Best, Philadelphia Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, former Newark Chief Ivonne Roman, and NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes were among the other contenders.

Adams commended Sewell’s “emotional intelligence,” describing her as “cool, collected, confident,” and someone who has worked her way up the ranks.

Sewell is the first Black person to lead the NYPD in decades, following Benjamin Ward and Lee Brown, who served in the 1980s and 1990s. She will take over a police force that is in turmoil. The New York Police Department has battled to keep crime at bay. This is a basic summary.