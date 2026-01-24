New York City Prepares for Major Snowstorm Amid Freezing Conditions

New York City is gearing up for one of the most intense snowstorms in recent years, with forecasts predicting up to a foot of snow and bitterly cold temperatures set to persist well into next week. The storm, which will affect the Tri-State area, is expected to begin on Sunday, January 25, 2026, and continue through Monday, with significant impacts on travel, school schedules, and daily life.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the city and surrounding regions, including northwestern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and eastern Pennsylvania. Snowfall totals of up to 18 inches are possible in certain areas, with New York City expected to see between 8 and 12 inches. Coastal zones like Monmouth and Ocean Counties may experience lighter snow totals due to early sleet mixing. The storm is predicted to intensify on Sunday afternoon, with snow continuing into Monday.

City Braces for Disruptions and Extreme Cold

Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the city on Saturday, underscoring the scale of the storm. “This is the calm before the storm,” he said, warning residents that New York is bracing for one of its largest snowfalls in years. “It will fall and fall and then fall some more,” he added, referring to the forecasts of up to a foot of snow in certain areas.

City agencies have mobilized extensive preparations to mitigate the storm’s impact. The Department of Sanitation began brining major roadways early on Saturday, and over 2,000 sanitation workers will begin 12-hour shifts on Sunday evening. Plows will be deployed once two inches of snow accumulate, with 700 salt spreaders and 2,200 plows stationed throughout the city. This response will be the largest snow-fighting effort in the nation, according to Mamdani, and it will be coordinated in real-time using DSNY’s BladeRunner 2.0 system.

In addition to the snow, the storm is expected to bring freezing rain and hazardous travel conditions. Officials are warning New Yorkers to prepare for disruptions to daily activities, including travel delays and potential closures. The storm’s lingering cold will stretch into the following week, with extreme temperatures predicted to last well beyond the storm itself.

For the city’s most vulnerable residents, a Code Blue has been enacted, and outreach teams are actively canvassing all five boroughs to provide shelter for the homeless. “No one is going to be denied across the city,” Mayor Mamdani assured the public.

The storm is expected to cause travel chaos. The mayor issued a hazardous travel advisory, urging residents to stock up on essentials by Saturday and stay indoors once snow begins falling. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has taken steps to prepare its subway and bus systems, including positioning snow-fighting trains and de-icing equipment, with plans to remove articulated buses for safety.

In response to the storm, New York City Public Schools have confirmed that a decision regarding whether schools will remain open or shift to remote learning will be made by noon on Sunday. Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels assured parents that the city’s remote learning system is fully prepared to handle the anticipated surge in student participation.

As the city braces for the snowstorm, officials are emphasizing the importance of communication. Residents are encouraged to sign up for NotifyNYC and MTA alerts for real-time updates. Mayor Mamdani concluded, “We are going to tell you at every instance, when we have new information about the storm, what it is,” underscoring the city’s commitment to keeping New Yorkers informed throughout the extreme weather event.