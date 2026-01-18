New York City Prepares for Heavy Snowstorm This Sunday

New York City is bracing for a major snowstorm set to hit on Sunday, January 18, 2026, with city officials urging caution as the winter weather brings significant snow, black ice, and hazardous travel conditions. This storm follows a lighter snow event on Saturday, which left the city with up to two inches of snow, but Sunday’s storm is expected to bring even more severe conditions.

Snowfall and Travel Warnings

Forecasts predict that the city will experience anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow, with some areas in Connecticut possibly receiving up to 7 inches. The National Weather Service and local agencies have issued Winter Weather Advisories for much of the region, including New York City, Northeast New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut, from 7 a.m. Sunday through midnight. These advisories warn of the potential for heavy snowfall, particularly between 8 a.m. and noon, followed by a second wave of heavier snow in the afternoon.

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has mobilized approximately 2,000 sanitation workers and 700 salt spreaders to prepare the city’s streets. In a shift from previous years, every street and bike lane in New York City now has a designated snow clearance route, ensuring a more equitable distribution of snow removal efforts. The city is also utilizing advanced technology, including the Bladerunner 2.0 GPS tracking system, to monitor salting and plowing efforts in real-time.

Despite extensive preparation, the storm’s effects on travel remain a major concern. The combination of snow accumulation and rapidly dropping temperatures will create dangerous conditions for drivers, especially with the likelihood of black ice forming after the snow has stopped. City officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible, and to drive cautiously if travel is necessary. A travel advisory is in place, warning that conditions will remain hazardous through the afternoon and evening.

While sanitation workers handle the streets, residents are also being asked to play a part in the storm’s mitigation. Property owners are required to clear the sidewalks in front of their buildings, ensuring a minimum of a four-foot-wide path for pedestrians. Failure to comply with this regulation can result in fines starting at $100, escalating to $250 for repeat offenses. For those with Empire Bins, snow and ice must also be cleared to allow for trash collection.

For those venturing outdoors, city officials are stressing safety. “The best way to stay safe is to stay off the roads during the heaviest snow,” stated the Department of Sanitation, advising drivers to move cautiously through the city. Those who choose to brave the weather include David Lee, a Central Park runner of 30 years, who expressed determination to continue his routine despite the cold and wet conditions. “I do it in the snow all the time, but today feels cold and kind of wet,” Lee said, but he added that he would not let the weather stop him.

Once the storm passes, a sharp cold front will follow, bringing the lowest temperatures of the season, with lows expected to dip into the mid to upper teens by Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the 20s, making it one of the coldest stretches in recent memory.

For the latest updates on the city’s response to the storm, residents can visit nyc.gov/snow or call 311. The city is also urging residents to sign up for NotifyNYC, a free emergency alert service available in multiple languages, to receive the latest weather and safety information.