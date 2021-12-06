New York City Issues Stricter Vaccine Requirements Over Omicron, Fearing An Increase In Cases During The Winter.

New York City is implementing a more stringent COVID-19 vaccine requirement that will take effect on December 27. After the Omicron variety was discovered in the five boroughs last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new policy on Monday, calling it a “pre-emptive strike” to prevent another surge of COVID cases.

The city of New York has officially announced the nation’s first #COVID19 vaccine mandate for private sector employees. For further information, come to City Hall. https://t.co/PD7MGrbzpk He described the move to MSNBC as a “necessity” at a time when the conditions for a surge of cases are bleak.

On “Morning Joe,” de Blasio stated, “We in New York City have decided to take a preemptive strike to really do something bold to limit the further spread of COVID and the harms it’s inflicting to all of us.”

“At this time, Omicron has arrived. It appears to be highly transmissible. That’ll just make an already difficult situation worse,” he said, noting that Omicron’s appearance coincided with the start of winter, which he described as “awful.”

Vaccination requirements for visiting specific establishments will be significantly tightened under the new policy. Instead of requiring only one dose of the COVID vaccine to gain access to facilities like gyms or restaurants, New Yorkers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination.

Children aged 5 to 11 will also be subject to the new obligation, but they will only need to show confirmation of receiving a single dose thus far. Although this group only gained approval to receive COVID-19 immunizations last month, de Blasio expressed the hope that this obligation will encourage parents to have their children vaccinated.

“Now is the time to reach out to our youngest children. Approximately 20% of people in this city have progressed to the 5 to 11 level. “The vaccine is new,” he explained.

"However, what we're trying to communicate to parents is that it's critical." Get your child vaccinated before Omicron increases and Delta continues to stress us even more during the winter months. And here's a good reason to do it." New York City, which was once the epicenter of COVID-19 during the pandemic's early months, has made tremendous headway in vaccination its residents. According to the most recent data, 81.6 percent of adults in the city have had all of their vaccinations, with 89.2 percent having received at least one.