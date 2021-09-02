New York City is in a state of emergency as a result of Hurricane Ida flooding, which has killed nine people and paralyzed public transportation.

On Thursday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a state of emergency after Hurricane Ida flooded the city, killing nine people and bringing the city to a halt.

On Wednesday, de Blasio stated on Twitter, “We’re suffering a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, terrible flooding, and unsafe conditions on our highways.” The mayor encouraged New Yorkers to stay inside and avoid traveling across the city by any means possible.

Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc on New Orleans with floods and power outages on Sunday, burned a path northward before making landfall in New York late Wednesday. Flooding in New York was so severe that it caused the city’s first-ever flash flood warning, killing nine people, eight of whom were from Queens.

Thousands of people have been left without power across the city’s five boroughs, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages nationally.

Transportation has come to a complete halt. Until the weather improves, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has declared nearly every subway route in the city closed. Only the No. 7 line connecting Queens and Manhattan, as well as the Staten Island Railway, are currently functioning, virtually bringing the world’s busiest metro system to a halt.

Outside and inside the New York metropolitan area, airports are likewise being pushed to reduce their operations. According to the New York Post, Newark Liberty Airport had to postpone up to 120 planes and cancel another 20. 108 planes were put on hold and 18 were canceled at Kennedy Airport, while 13 flights were delayed and six were canceled at LaGuardia.

Winds caused the air traffic control tower at Newark’s Liberty Airport to be temporarily evacuated Wednesday night, according to CNN. Passengers had to be relocated to the upper levels after a section of one of the airport’s terminals flooded.

In the Northeast, Ida’s intensity hasn’t been limited to New York. Flooding wreaked havoc in neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, killing 15 people across the three states. Officials fear that when the waters recede and rescuers gain access to inundated areas, the death toll will grow.