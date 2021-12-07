New York City is considering a bill that would allow 800,000 non-citizens to vote in city elections.

Legislators in New York City are on the verge of passing a bill that would allow properly recognized noncitizens to vote in local elections.

The bill would allow persons of voting age who have lived in the city for at least 30 days as lawful permanent residents to vote for municipal posts such as mayor, city council members, and borough presidents.

The bill is anticipated to be ratified by the New York City Council on Thursday. If it passes, it will allow an additional 800,000 individuals to vote in city elections, while they will still be unable to vote in state or federal elections. If passed, the legislation would take effect in the 2023 elections.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is concerned that the bill will be challenged in court. He and other New York legislators are concerned that the new measure may deter some permanent residents from becoming citizens.

On the television show Inside City Hall, he declared, “Citizenship has an extraordinary importance.” “People put in a lot of effort to achieve it. We need people to want to be citizens in every way possible.” However, de Blasio also stated that he would not veto the measure if it reached his desk, indicating that the bill would have little resistance.

Many New Yorkers who love the city and have made it their permanent home can’t readily become US citizens or would want to remain citizens of their home countries for different reasons would benefit from the law.

It would also encompass “Dreamers” like Eva Santos, 32, who was brought to the United States by her parents as an undocumented immigrant when she was 11 years old, but was unable to vote or attend college when she reached 18.

“It was incredibly difficult for me to watch how my other peers were allowed to make decisions for their future but I couldn’t,” Santos, who is now a community activist, said.

Noncitizens are currently allowed to vote in more than a dozen municipalities in the United States, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.

San Francisco began allowing noncitizens to vote in school board elections in 2016 after voters approved a ballot measure, which was also true in New York City until it abolished its boards in 2002 and transferred authority of schools to the state.