New Year’s Eve lockdown preparations are on a knife’s edge, as the PM has only a few days to make a decision.

As hospital admissions in London double every ten days, an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to limits before the New Year.

With coronavirus cases on the rise and anxieties growing, the decision on whether to impose additional restrictions in time for New Year’s Eve is on a ‘knife edge,’ according to the New York Times.

According to the latest NHS figures, there were 386 new hospital admissions for the virus in the city, up 92% over the previous week.

On December 22, there were 1,246 admissions in England, the largest amount for a single day since February 16.

At the same time, daily government coronavirus numbers revealed a new high of 122,186 lab-confirmed covid infections, according to the Times.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will analyze the statistics.