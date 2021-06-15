New Wirral parking costs are causing a stalemate among drivers.

Wirral Council has voted to introduce new and higher parking charges across the borough, dividing residents.

Car parking fees are expected to be implemented at off-street car parks in Bromborough, Bebington, Irby, Hoylake, and New Brighton, which are now free.

Charges will be introduced in coastal areas that are now free. Sites at New Brighton and Hoylake, as well as Leasowe and West Kirby, are included.

Another component of the strategy approved by Wirral Council’s Environment and Transport Committee last night was to level the fees payable across the borough.

Every Wirral council-run car park that charges will now charge £1 per hour for the first four hours, with a maximum of £5 for a full day of parking.

Many readers were outraged by the revelation, with one accusing the council of being “greedy.”

“Council at it again, very greedy,” they wrote on Facebook. You want to start charging because these locations have been free for years, and any hint of enjoyment makes you want to end it. Isn’t it possible that you should all take a pay cut?”

Another person commented, “We’re using motorists as cash cows again.”

“People will chose to move elsewhere, which will effect [on]local businesses,” one person remarked, echoing a common theme in this argument.

Another social media user said: “I won’t be parking anymore,” which is probably more pleasant news for Wirral Council, which is working to reduce pollution and encourage people to travel by bicycle or public transportation. Taking the train with the kids is both cheaper and more enjoyable.”

Some people sympathized with the local government’s attitude, as well as those who were outraged by the move.

One participant emphasized the amount of money that Wirral Council has lost as a result of central government funding cuts.

“If we don’t pay to preserve these areas, we won’t have them for long,” they warned. The next time you drive by a. The summary comes to a close.