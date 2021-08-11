New Wirral parking charges that have been causing controversy have finally been approved.

After a contentious decision, drivers in Wirral will face additional parking levies in numerous areas of the borough.

After councillors opted to implement the new levies, off-street parking in localities including Bromborough, Bebington, Irby, Hoylake, and New Brighton will no longer be free.

While there will be a period of consultation before the new charges are introduced, a standard cost of £1 per hour is expected to be implemented across Wirral in the coming weeks.

In a meeting on July 29, Wirral Council’s Decision Review Committee failed to reach a decision on whether to introduce different new fees and create an uniform charge at council-run car parks with a £5 maximum per day.

However, the committee reconvened tonight and decided to adopt new charges and a new standard rate by a vote of seven to four members.

Five Labour councillors, one Green councillor, and one Liberal Democrat, Chris Carubia, voted yes, while four Conservatives voted no.

Coastal car parks, which are now free, were also included in the plans, with locations in New Brighton and Hoylake, as well as Leasowe and West Kirby.

Cllr Tom Anderson, the Conservative group’s leader, attempted to insert an amendment that would allow for free parking for the first 20 minutes.

However, after consulting with council officers, Labour councillor Samantha Frost argued that this might be unworkable, and the idea was ultimately defeated.

Money was a major topic of discussion during the summit.

Wirral Council’s Environment and Transport Committee was entrusted in March’s budget, which was approved by all major parties, with raising £1 million by introducing new parking charges and increasing existing costs.

After the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats ‘called in’ the decision, that committee voted for a means to do it, which was then voted through in tonight’s Decision Review Committee.

Those in favor of the proposed fees stated that parking was now costing the council money and that it was effectively subsidizing those who used the council’s car parks at the expense of those who didn’t and those who didn’t own a car at all.

