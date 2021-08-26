New video from a demolished surfside condo reveals ‘astronomical’ corrosion.

According to the Associated Press, a newly released video by a group of federal investigators of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, that fell in June and killed 98 people, shows signs of “astronomical” corrosion.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology published a video showing significant corrosion on one of the building’s foundation columns. The agency announced on Wednesday that it is looking into the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

Dawn Lehman, a structural engineer professor at the University of Washington, told the Miami Herald, “The corrosion on the bottom of that column is tremendous.” “This should have been corrected if there was that much corrosion.”

According to Lehman, the level of corrosion should have been seen and documented prior to the condo’s collapse during a 40-year inspection that was taking place at the time.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The video also shows the condominium’s concrete reinforcement being overrun.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology announced a five-pronged study of the building’s collapse, directed by Judith Mitrani-Reiser. She is a Miami-based engineer who was born in Cuba.

In the video, thickly packed steel reinforcing can be seen in various portions of the structure.

She explained that the pictures show beams, walls, and columns that look to be packed with steel reinforcing, indicating possible problems.

“There is no reason for that kind of bar congestion,” Lehman explained.

According to Abieyuwa Aghayere, a Drexel University engineering expert who also watched the film, the risk posed by “congested” vertical rebar in columns would have been significantly worse in locations where the rebar overlapped, known as “lap splice” regions.

The splice sections, which are already congested with rebar, would have been “much more congested,” Aghayere told the Herald.

In the newly available video, he was astonished by how “powdery” and white the concrete in the columns appeared. Normally, stone-like aggregates used to reinforce concrete during construction remain visible, however they were not evident in the photographs from the collapse site.

Aghayere told the newspaper, “The white color really stuns me.” He went on to say that instead of aggregate material being dispersed into the concrete, “it’s just homogeneous,” indicating saltwater damage.

He stated that it is impossible. This is a condensed version of the information.