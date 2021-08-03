New travel rules for UK tourists have been issued by Spain, Greece, France, and other countries.

Millions of Britons will be jetting off to Europe in the coming weeks, but they must adhere to certain laws if they wish to go overseas.

While people are allowed to travel overseas, particularly if they have been vaccinated, each country has its own set of restrictions.

The government has postponed plans for a “amber watchlist” after a massive reaction from the travel industry, according to Mirror Online.

After ideas for a “amber watchlist” were shelved, the UK’s travel laws were clarified.

However, the traffic light system in place for travel remains in effect, and individuals should keep a watch on the green, amber, and red lists.

Before scheduling a vacation, travelers should think about the Covid test requirements, admission criteria, and travel insurance.

The current laws and restrictions for traveling to and returning from the most popular European destinations are shown below.

Amber (Spain)

All UK visitors aged 12 and up must produce proof of being completely vaccinated at least 14 days before to arrival, or a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival.

Passengers must also fill out an online Health Control Form 48 hours prior to their departure.

In enclosed public settings, as well as social separation of 1.5m, face coverings should be worn. In order to stay in a hotel on the Canary Islands, you must show proof of full immunization, a negative test, or recent recovery from Covid.

Adults who have been fully jabbed and children under the age of 18 are exempt from quarantine. Everyone over the age of 11 must undergo a private test three days before leaving and two days after returning. On the second day of their return, children aged 5 to 10 must also take a test.

If you are over 18 and have not been fully vaccinated, you must quarantine at home for 10 days and then do a further PCR test eight days later.

In the United Kingdom, private testing can cost as little as £65 on the main street and as much as £200 in private clinics. Other firms, such as travel company Tui, are giving lateral flow tests for £20, while some airlines, such as British Airways and EasyJet, are providing discounts to some test providers.

Amber – Greece

Everyone over the age of twelve. “The summary has come to an end.”