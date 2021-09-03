New Taxes on Stocks, CEOs, and Carbon Emitters are being discussed by Democrats.

Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee are debating how to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation program by enacting a variety of new levies.

The taxes might include a fee on stock buybacks, where a corporation repurchases shares it initially sold on the market, according to a document shared to a number of news sources. The proposal could potentially decrease corporate deductions for CEO pay and impose additional taxes on companies whose executive pay surpasses the average worker pay by a set percentage. The study also suggested that carbon emitters be taxed more.

The recommendations come after Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) hosted a series of meetings to assess committee members’ interest in what measures they would support as the party seeks additional financing sources.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have expressed reservations about Biden’s budget proposal’s cost. Sinema has stated that she opposes the $3.5 trillion price tag, while Manchin just wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal voicing his concerns about inflation.

In his op-ed, Manchin wrote, “Ignoring the fiscal repercussions of our policy decisions would produce a dreadful future for the next generation of Americans.”

“I, for one, will not support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anything close to it, unless Congress provides more clarification on why it chooses to ignore the devastating effects of inflation and debt on existing government programs.”

Economists have battled for years about the impact of the national debt on the country’s future. Some say it will harm private investment and lead to inflation, while others say it hasn’t happened yet, urging the country to invest while interest rates are still at historically low levels.

According to NBC, the document is not a final collection of policy suggestions. Instead, it stated that the law is intended to start a conversation about how the party could enhance tax revenue.

Biden’s plan includes $726 billion in health and education spending, including universal pre-kindergarten, tuition-free community colleges, and childcare financing. It also allocates $198 billion to clean energy development in order to address climate change. This is a condensed version of the information.