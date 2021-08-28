New street art inspired by the “unsung heroes.”

A new piece of public art in New Brighton honors the city’s “unsung heroes.”

A massive mural has risen on Virginia Road in New Brighton, honoring a significant part of the seaside town’s history.

The colorful three-dimensional effect painting portrays a German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, and Labrador and was unveiled to coincide with International Dog Day. It is dedicated to Guide Dogs, a national charity that was formed in the town in 1931.

The artwork is the latest in a series of around 30 colorful murals that have appeared on houses and buildings in the Wallasey town in recent years, commissioned by New Brighton Street Art, a division of Rockpoint Leisure.

“The painting is dedicated to Guide Dogs, a national organization founded in New Brighton in 1931 by Rosamund Bond and Muriel Crooke,” a representative for RockPoint Leisure stated.

“They are world leaders in puppy socialisation, raising and training more dogs than any other organization in the world, and they continue their work today by giving people with sight loss the confidence to move out and about safely.

“The piece, which was commissioned and funded by New Brighton Street Art, is part of the company’s ‘Unsung Heroes’ project, which honors individuals or organisations who play an important role in the community but may not be well-known or receive the credit they deserve.”

“It was a delight to come to New Brighton to paint, I’ve been aware of what the guys are doing here and was keen to get involved,” said Aches, an internationally recognized street artist who painted the sculpture. The town’s street art movement has a tremendous reputation, and it’s terrific to be a part of it, working with other top artists in their open-air gallery.”

“The topic was chosen with care because New Brighton is the birthplace of the Guide Dogs organization, and I wanted it coincide with International Dog Day.

“It’s a subject near and dear to my heart, as well as the owners of the wall, who are huge dog lovers and have a great rescue dog named Boo.

“I hope the art contributes to raising awareness for.”

