New safe shelter for rough sleepers in Liverpool who have been subjected to violence is now available.

As part of a new government trial, rough sleepers in Liverpool who are facing violence and abuse will be given safe housing and personalized support services.

Liverpool is one of 12 English cities to receive a £3.7 million grant to provide safe housing and expert support to victims of violence and abuse who are at risk of sleeping rough.

Domestic abuse, rape, or sexual assault victims, as well as sex workers and victims of exploitation or violence, would be granted secure housing under the new initiative, according to the administration.

The Respite Rooms Trial Programme, which was first announced by the Chancellor as part of the Budget, would construct a total of 140 bed spaces across England over a 12-month trial period, with the goal of supporting an estimated 1,100 people.

The government has contributed £211,462 to Liverpool, which will support more than 100 people, according to the government.

Victims with diverse and complicated needs, such as substance abuse, migratory victims of abuse, and sexual trafficking victims, will be supported through the trial program.

Victims will be given information and help in order to find acceptable, long-term safe housing as part of the program.

“Survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence, or physical violence need a secure place to escape these crimes and rebuild their lives,” said Eddie Hughes MP, Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing.

“These Respite Rooms will help vulnerable persons who are at risk of sleeping rough find safe homes with the help of expert advice and counseling.

“With a £750 million commitment this year to combat homelessness and rough sleeping, this scheme is part of the Government’s far broader action to aid the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole, Birmingham, Bristol, Camden, Hastings and East Sussex, Exeter, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Portsmouth, and Westminster are among the 12 areas throughout England that will receive cash under the experimental program.

While the money will be welcomed in Liverpool, it will be far less than some of the other areas chosen for the trial.

Nottingham will receive £349, 407, London’s Camden will receive £491, 388, Bristol £350,000, and Westminster will receive £451,210.