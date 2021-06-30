New rules for the ‘right to repair’ go into force.

Under new regulations that go into effect on Thursday, manufacturers must make home devices like washing machines and dishwashers easier to fix.

The new energy efficiency guidelines to combat “premature obsolescence” – a short lifespan purposefully put into an appliance by manufacturers that leads to unneeded and costly replacements for the consumer – will make white goods and televisions cheaper to run and last longer.

For the first time, manufacturers must make spare parts for products available to consumers — a new legal right for repairs – so that electrical appliances may be easily repaired.

The guidelines aim to reduce the 1.5 million tonnes of electrical waste generated in the UK each year by extending product lifespans by up to ten years, avoiding appliances from ending up on the scrap heap sooner than they should and lowering carbon emissions.

We want the government to expand these guidelines to cover additional appliances and ensure that parts are readily available and affordable throughout the product’s lifecycle.

“The higher requirements coming in today will mean that more of our electrical items can be repaired rather than thrown out when they break down, putting more money back in the wallets of consumers as we build back greener,” said Minister of State for Energy Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

“We can all play a part in ending our contribution to climate change, even when we’re choosing a new electrical appliance,” said climate change minister Lord Callanan.

“Our reforms are assisting consumers in making more educated judgments about how environmentally efficient one smart TV or dishwasher is compared to another, thereby lowering our carbon footprint.”

“Too often electrical items end up in landfill because they are either too expensive or difficult to fix, so these new rules requiring manufacturers to make spare parts more widely available are a step in the right direction and should ensure products last longer and help reduce electrical waste,” said Which? consumer rights spokesman Adam French.

