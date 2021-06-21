New restrictions have been imposed on companies that are tied to Myanmar’s military dictatorship.

New sanctions have been imposed on corporations tied to Myanmar’s military rule, following the Foreign Secretary’s statement that the junta has “continued its subversion of democracy and barbaric slaughter of civilians.”

Dominic Raab declared that the Myanmar Timber Enterprise, Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, and the State Administration Council would be subject to the sixth wave of sanctions, aimed at limiting the military junta’s ability to profit from the regime’s main sources of revenue.

The UK has already paused trade promotion in Myanmar, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has stated that advice to British businesses will be tightened.

Following the military takeover in February, the State Administration Council (SAC), the junta’s executive body, “continued to undermine democracy and ruthlessly crush Myanmar’s citizens,” according to the UK government.

“We are imposing sanctions on companies associated to Myanmar’s military junta, attacking the finances of this illegitimate dictatorship, with our allies,” Foreign Secretary Raab stated.

“The military’s undermining of democracy and violent killing of citizens has persisted. Until democracy is restored, we will continue to hold the Junta accountable and discipline those who are responsible.”

Asset freezes will be imposed on Myanmar Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, two wealthy state-owned enterprises in Myanmar’s extractive sector.

The result of the UK’s Myanmar trade review was also revealed by the Foreign Secretary.

He reaffirmed the UK’s halt on trade promotion in a written ministerial statement read in Parliament.