New renderings demonstrate how Lark Lane may appear if there were no cars at all.

Last year, the council chose Lark Lane as one of the streets for extended pedestrian spaces, allowing pubs and restaurants to serve outside.

There are no plans to prolong the closure and close the route to cars at this time, but e-scooter company Voi has commissioned renderings of what the road may look like if it were completely pedestrianized.

The proposals, devised with local collaboration, were developed to demonstrate the potential benefits of eliminating automobiles from busy areas, according to Voi UK and Ireland general manager Jack Samler.

“We put our cities first,” he said, adding, “and we’ve been blown away by the long-term perspective that many of our partner cities, like Liverpool, are adopting on this transition from cars to carbon-free transportation.” For far too long, city planning has been centered on automobiles.

“However, we are convinced that we are moving in the right way by collaborating with local governments and proactive partners like World Car Free Day. We’re witnessing a major modal change right now that isn’t only for World Car Free Day. It’ll be here for a long time.”

Lark Lane was one of three important thoroughfares where greater area was given over to pubs and restaurants, with Bold Street and Castle Street seeing similar changes.

The Strand and Lime Street are currently undergoing renovations that will lower the number of automobile lanes to provide more room for walkers and bikes.