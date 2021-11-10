New Premier League rules may have an impact on Everton and USM sponsorship.

According to a new report, Everton and their sponsorship arrangements with USM could be impacted by potential new Premier League rules in the future.

According to a report in The Times, a working group led by Richard Masters has been formed in the aftermath of Newcastle United’s Saudi-backed takeover.

This committee is apparently working on ideas to establish a new framework for sponsorship arrangements across the Premier League, which would require pre-approval by the Premier League board in the future to ensure that agreements are not inflated by club-sponsor relationships.

The working group is thought to be pushing for a broader definition of’related party’ transactions, which include sponsorship involving club owners.

18 of the Premier League’s 20 teams reportedly voted in favor of pushing through new regulations concerning related party transactions during an emergency meeting last month, with the goal of ensuring that fair market value was paid on such agreements. Newcastle United voted no, while Manchester City abstained due to legal reasons.

According to reports, the new rules would apply to all partnerships, including jersey sales and possible stadium naming rights.

Farhad Moshiri’s commercial interests include USM Holdings, a company that sponsors Everton’s Finch Farm training facility and paid £30 million for first refusal on the naming rights of the club’s planned new stadium in Bramley Moore Dock.

Moshiri also owns MegaFon, another team sponsor, as well as Metalloinvest.

Moshiri’s long-time business associate Alisher Usmanov owns big shares in both MegaFon and USM, but he hasn’t formalised his position in Everton through any kind of stock.

Business dealings with any Moshiri-connected enterprises had been documented in prior Blues reports as’related party transactions,’ but there was no relationship stated under related party transactions in the most recent set of accounts for the year ending May 2020.

There was either no transaction between those dates, or Moshiri’s holdings in USM had been diminished to the point where he no longer needed to reveal the tie.

